Curry registered seven points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 119-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Curry couldn't get many shots to fall, so he leane don his [assing skills to ensure Golden State's success. Jimmy Butker was on the other end of some of those passes, but Curry was dishing the ball out to everyone who had an opening. He only logged 25 minutes and was pulled early with the game well in hand, so the muted scoring performance shouldn't be concerning for fantasy managers.