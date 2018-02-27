Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 21 in Monday's win

Curry scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.

He racked up 14 of his points in a dominant third quarter that saw the Warriors pull away with a 39-18 run. Curry's topped 20 points in all three games since the All-Star break, shooting 53.1 percent (17-for-32) from three-point range, and he could be kicking off one of his patented hot streaks as the team looks to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference.

