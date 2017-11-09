Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 22 points on Timberwolves

Curry tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3 Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Without Kevin Durant (thigh) in the lineup, Curry and Kaly Thompson effectively took over the game, with both of them leading a 44-point third quarter to put the game out of reach. Curry is meeting or exceeding his 2016-17 season averages despite the team's sluggish start and is a quality fantasy option every time he takes the floor.