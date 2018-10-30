Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 23 in win over Bulls
Curry scored 23 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in only 25 minutes during Monday's 149-124 win over the Bulls.
One game after Curry claimed another NBA record for three-point shooting by draining at least five in his seventh straight contest, his name got taken out of the record book by teammate Klay Thompson, who set a new single-game high with 14 made threes. With his fellow Splash Brother wielding the hot hand, Curry was content to contribute in other ways, and as a result he posted a season-low in scoring -- although he would have posted a much better total had he seen a full workload in the rout. After an injury-marred 2017-18, the 30-year-old seems intent on getting back to his MVP form.
