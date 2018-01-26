Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 25 in Thursday's win
Curry scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Timberwolves.
He's now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games (missing by one point in the 11th) while averaging a massive 29.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 three-pointers, 5.4 boards and 1.5 steals over that stretch despite missing two games after re-tweaking his ankle. With Kevin Durant taking on a larger distribution role in the already-potent Golden State offense, Curry could be poised for a huge second half if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in second half Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tallies 30 points Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Full stat line in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday in Toronto•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not play Friday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.