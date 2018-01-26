Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 25 in Thursday's win

Curry scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Timberwolves.

He's now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games (missing by one point in the 11th) while averaging a massive 29.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 three-pointers, 5.4 boards and 1.5 steals over that stretch despite missing two games after re-tweaking his ankle. With Kevin Durant taking on a larger distribution role in the already-potent Golden State offense, Curry could be poised for a huge second half if he can stay healthy.