Curry ended Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Mavericks with a team-high 25 points (9-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

The 36-year-old guard is healthy and locked in right now. Curry has delivered at least 24 points with multiple three-pointers in six straight games to begin February, averaging 31.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 threes and 4.2 boards on the month so far. As he develops more chemistry with Jimmy Butler, Curry could even see his production increase as defenses have a harder time focusing on him as the Warriors' only scoring threat.