Curry logged 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Curry had scored at least 30 points in each of the last two contests, and while he failed to reach the threshold against Portland on Friday, he led the Warriors on the boards in the loss. The 32-year-old shouldn't have to shoulder as much of the load for Golden State now that Draymond Green has returned to action. Curry is averaging 26.4 points and 6.6 assists over 32.8 minutes per game to begin the season.