Curry recorded 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Curry was easily Golden State's leading scorer Friday, as no other Warrior finished with more than 16 points. The superstar point guard had been uncharacteristically reserved from deep over his previous two contests with just 11 total attempts, but he was back to his usual ways with 14 three-point tries against Dallas. Curry's 26.5 points per game on the campaign is in line with his career norm, but his 44.8 percent field-goal rate is down over four percent in comparison to last season.