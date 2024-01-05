Curry finished Thursday's 130-127 loss to the Nuggets with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Curry was cooking for most of Thursday's game, helping Golden State build up a seemingly insurmountable 18-point fourth-quarter lead. Denver came storming back with a late run to tie the score, however, and Curry missed his final five field-goal attempts and committed a turnover with 4.1 seconds remaining to open the door for Nikola Jokic's desperation three-point game-winning buzzer-beater. Despite the negative outcome for the Warriors, Curry's final line was impressive from a fantasy perspective, and he's averaging 26.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 triples and 1.1 steals over his past eight contests.