Curry ended Wednesday's 114-111 loss to the Spurs with 30 points (12-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

The Warriors may have lost their bid to stay out of the play-in tournament, but no blame can be placed on Curry. As usual, the All-Star has carried the team on his shoulders this season with dynamic shotmaking, and he's been given additional freedom to roam with the help of his new-look supporting cast. Curry had a rare dud of a game against Houston over the weekend, but he's responded with two superb lines. He'll need to be on point in the team's final two games to improve their postseason chances.