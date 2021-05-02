Curry had 30 points (9-23 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

After a lackluster first half, Curry turned it on in the third quarter, going off for 23 points and spurring a 24-0 Warriors run to take control of the game. Curry's seven made threes gave him a total of 96 for the month of April -- the most in a single month in NBA history.