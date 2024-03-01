Curry notched 31 points (11-26 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 victory over the Knicks.
It's only the fifth double-double of the season for Curry, but three of them have come in the last eight games. His volume and performance from beyond the arc remain outstanding, however -- over the last 10 contests, the 35-year-old guard has scored 30 or more points five times while averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 threes, 5.7 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.0 percent from long distance.
