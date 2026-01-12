Curry recorded 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes during the Warriors' 124-111 loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 61 of the Warriors' 111 points Sunday, though De'Anthony Melton (10 points) was the only other Golden State player to score in double digits. Curry was able to reach 30-plus points despite struggling from beyond the arc, and he has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games. Over that five-game span, he has averaged 29.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.4 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.