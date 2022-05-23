Curry provided 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After posting 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Game 2, Curry was just as good Sunday night, leading the Warriors in scoring, assists, made threes and made free throws in his 39 minutes of action. Coming into the series, Curry was playing well but still shooting below his lofty standards. However, he's beginning to heat up from three, hitting 11-of-20 attempts over the last two games. For the playoffs, Curry now has six games with at least five made threes.