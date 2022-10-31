Curry registered 32 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Pistons.

Curry scored 12 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter but the Warriors were unable to come back in Detroit. He's scored at least 30 points in six of his seven games this season and is averaging 31.0 points per game. While he's just 7-for-27 from beyond the arc over his last two games, he's still made a solid 39.5 percent of three-point tries on the year.