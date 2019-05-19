Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 36 as Warriors' go up 3-0
Curry finished with 36 points (11-26 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Curry finished with his fourth straight 30-point effort as the Warriors clawed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to get the win and go up 3-0 on the Blazers. The recent scoring outburst has unsurprisingly coincided with the absence of Kevin Durant (calf). Curry will continue to be the first option on offense while Durant sits, and with no timetable for the latter to return, it's safe to fire Curry up as a must-start in daily formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stellar in Game 2 comeback•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage performance in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Late-game heroics in stirring win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Turns in 25 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...