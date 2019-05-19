Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 36 as Warriors' go up 3-0

Curry finished with 36 points (11-26 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Curry finished with his fourth straight 30-point effort as the Warriors clawed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to get the win and go up 3-0 on the Blazers. The recent scoring outburst has unsurprisingly coincided with the absence of Kevin Durant (calf). Curry will continue to be the first option on offense while Durant sits, and with no timetable for the latter to return, it's safe to fire Curry up as a must-start in daily formats.