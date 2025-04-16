Curry finished Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game win over Memphis with 37 points (9-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 13-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes.
While Jimmy Butler's 38 points was just a little bit better, Curry still delivered a vintage scoring effort as the Warriors locked up the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The 37-year-old guard appears fully healthy, producing at least 30 points in six of nine April appearances while averaging 5.2 three-pointers per game, and he'll get a few days to rest up before Golden State's first-round clash with a much younger, but not as battle-tested, Houston squad.
