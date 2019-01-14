Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 48 points in Sunday's win
Curry exploded for 48 points (17-32 FG, 11-19 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two bocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.
Curry scored at least 40 points for the fifth time through 32 appearances this season, and for the second time in the last four games alone. Moreover, he contributed in every category, didn't commit a single turnover, and came up with a clutch go-ahead trey in the final minute.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Bounces back in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting, elite facilitating•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 42 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-high scoring tally not enough•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in New Year's Eve win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects eight assists Saturday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...