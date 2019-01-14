Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 48 points in Sunday's win

Curry exploded for 48 points (17-32 FG, 11-19 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two bocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.

Curry scored at least 40 points for the fifth time through 32 appearances this season, and for the second time in the last four games alone. Moreover, he contributed in every category, didn't commit a single turnover, and came up with a clutch go-ahead trey in the final minute.