Curry ended with 37 points (11-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 victory over the Kings.

Curry delivered the goods once again as the Warriors held off the Kings in a back-and-forth affair. At this point, Curry is simply a cheat code and so we have basically come to expect performances such as this. Curry did appear to tweak his ankle in the final few minutes and while he was able to close out the game, it is something to keep an eye on heading into the team's game against the Mavericks on Tuesday.