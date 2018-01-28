Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops season-high 49 points on Boston
Curry scored a season-high 49 points (16-24 FG, 8-13 3PT, 9-10 FT), adding four rebounds, five assists and two steals to his tally in a 109-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
Even though Curry had to face one of the top-three defenses in the league here, he came through with one of his best performances of his career. What's just as impressive is the fact that he's taking the care of the ball brilliantly, as he's only committed four turnovers across his last three games. Curry is now averaging 27.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the season, as he's making a case for his third MVP.
