Warriors' Stephen Curry: Efficient effort in easy win

Curry poured in 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 Pt, 5-5 FT) and added seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

Curry wasn't at his sharpest from the field, but he helped make up for it with a perfect showing from the free-throw line. The 30-year-old sharpshooter has responded with tallies of 35 and 20 points over the two games subsequent to a 10-point clunker versus the Raptors last Wednesday. Curry is still averaging an impressive 27.8 points across eight December games, thanks to a trio of 30-point efforts and one 42-point haul against the Cavaliers back on Dec. 5.