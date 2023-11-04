Curry had 30 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 141-139 win over the Thunder.

Curry showed off his elite scoring ability from inside and outside the arc in Friday's win. With the addition of Chris Paul, Curry has been able to flourish in a more off-ball role. Still, the two-time MVP posted season highs in assists and rebounds against the Thunder.