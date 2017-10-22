Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ejected Saturday
Curry was ejected from Saturday's game in Memphis when he hit an official after throwing his mouthpiece, ESPN.com reports.
Curry was acting out of frustration and claims he wasn't throwing his mouthpiece at the official, but Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post believes Curry may get suspended for the incident.
