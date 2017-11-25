Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 33 in Friday's rout
Curry scored 33 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in only 27 minutes during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.
After Chicago came out of the first quarter with an improbable three-point lead, Curry took matters into his own hands, exploding for 26 in the second frame and putting the game out of reach before halftime. It's the third time in the last four games the 29-year-old has struck for 30 or more points, and it's no coincidence that his hot streak occurred while Kevin Durant has been nursing an ankle injury. If Durant remains sidelined Saturday against the Pelicans, don't be surprised if Curry posts huge scoring numbers once again.
