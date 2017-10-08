Play

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 40 in preseason win

Curry went off for 40 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3PT), eight assists and six rebounds in the Warriors' preseason win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Playing in front of a decidedly pro-Curry crowd in Shanghai, the two-time MVP was in vintage form, as the Warriors took care of the Timberwolves by a final score of 142-110. Golden State now has four days off as it travels back to the United States to wrap up its exhibition schedule Sunday against Sacramento.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball