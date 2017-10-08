Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 40 in preseason win

Curry went off for 40 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3PT), eight assists and six rebounds in the Warriors' preseason win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Playing in front of a decidedly pro-Curry crowd in Shanghai, the two-time MVP was in vintage form, as the Warriors took care of the Timberwolves by a final score of 142-110. Golden State now has four days off as it travels back to the United States to wrap up its exhibition schedule Sunday against Sacramento.