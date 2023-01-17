Curry racked up 41 points (12-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 127-118 victory over the Wizards.

The 34-year-old superstar topped 40 points for the first time since he hung 50 on the Suns on Nov. 16. Curry had gone 10-for-32 (31.3 percent) from three-point range in his first three games since returning from a shoulder injury, but he found his range Monday. Even in another injury-plagued season, he's the NBA's preeminent three-point shooter, averaging a league-high 4.9 threes a game through 30 contests.