Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 42 points

Curry tallied 42 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 129-127 win over the Clippers.

Curry hoisted 15 or more shots from the outside for the fifth time this season, but it was his layup with a half second remaining in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in this contest. The point guard has been on a heater since returning from a groin injury at the beginning of December, averaging 28.9 points (on 47.2 percent shooting from the field), 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 treys, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes per game over 11 contests.