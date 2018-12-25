Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 42 points
Curry tallied 42 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 129-127 win over the Clippers.
Curry hoisted 15 or more shots from the outside for the fifth time this season, but it was his layup with a half second remaining in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in this contest. The point guard has been on a heater since returning from a groin injury at the beginning of December, averaging 28.9 points (on 47.2 percent shooting from the field), 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 treys, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes per game over 11 contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts 32 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Efficient effort in easy win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuffs stat line in close game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stymied in home loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Gets hot from field in win•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...