Curry finished Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Lakers with 46 points (17-35 FG, 9-21 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 43 minutes.

In an epic clash with LeBron James, a season-high point total from Curry wasn't quite enough. The two-time MVP has drained at least three three-pointers in six straight games and 10 of his last 11, averaging 27.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 treys, 3.4 boards and 1.2 steals over that stretch.