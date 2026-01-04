Curry tallied 31 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during the Warriors' 123-114 win over the Jazz on Saturday.

Curry had a rather quiet first half by his standards, but the superstar point guard came alive with 20 points in the third quarter to give the Warriors the boost they needed to ultimately come away with the home victory. Curry has connected on at least five three-pointers in three straight outings, and his six threes Saturday were his most in a game since Dec. 14 against the Trail Blazers (12). He's scored at least 26 points in each of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 28.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.