Warriors' Stephen Curry: Excels defensively in win

Curry put up 24 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 115-108 win over the Jazz.

It was an uncharacteristically high-impact night on the defensive end for Curry, whose set or matched season highs with the steal and block totals. The point guard has taken more of a back seat on offense lately with Klay Thompson heating up and DeMarcus Cousins taking on a gradually more pronounced role, but he's still chipping in 20.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 triples per game through the Warriors' first five contests of February.

