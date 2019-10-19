Warriors' Stephen Curry: Excels in preseason finale
Curry poured in 32 points (9-20 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added six assists, one rebound and one block across 33 minutes during the Warriors' 124-103 preseason win over the Lakers on Friday.
Coach Steve Kerr opted to treat the contest as a "dress rehearsal" game for the regular season, rolling out his projected starting five. Fittingly, Curry led the way with a team-high scoring tally, with backcourt mate D'Angelo Russell during a pretty convincing Klay Thompson impression alongside him with 29 points of his own. The dynamic backcourt duo ois set to work in tandem for the first several months of the season while Thompson finishes recovering from his ACL tear, and as Friday demonstrated, there should be plenty of usage to go around for both players.
