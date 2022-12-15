Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers after suffering a left shoulder injury.
Curry tallied 38 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes before leaving Wednesday's game. Ty Jerome will likely receive extended minutes in his absence. Curry's status for Friday's game against Philadelphia is up in the air.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Knocks down six threes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Season-low scoring output Monday•