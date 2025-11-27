Curry exited Wednesday's game with an apparent left leg injury and did not return, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.

Curry got hurt attempting to take a charge from Amen Thompson during the fourth quarter, and also had Alperen Sengun crash into his legs diving for a loose ball a short while later, which resulted in him limping to the locker room with under a minute to go in regulation. He looked to be in quite a bit of discomfort, so there's a real chance Curry will need to miss Saturday's game against the Pelicans. If he needs to sit out some games, that would be a boon to Brandin Podziemski.