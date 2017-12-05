Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits Monday's game with ankle injury

Curry was escorted to the locker room in fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Pelicans after rolling his right ankle, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Curry planted his foot awkwardly trying to break up a pass intended for E'Twaun Moore, resulting in a scary looking twist of a right ankle that the sharpshooter has a history of injuring. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, curry left the locker room on crutches following Monday's game to get X-rays and could very well miss Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets. More will be known following further tests, but if and as long as the four-time All-Star is out, Shaun Livingston would appear to be in line to fill in at starting point guard.