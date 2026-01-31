Curry exited to the locker room during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pistons due to an apparent right leg injury, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry showed discomfort after a three-point play and exited to the locker room after a brief talk with Drew Yoder, the team's assistant athletic trainer. He had a noticeable limp and grabbed the area around his right knee before checking out. It's worth noting that the superstar point guard has been dealing with right knee inflammation of late. The severity of the potential injury is uncertain, but losing Curry would be a huge blow for a Warriors team that already lost Jimmy Butler (knee) for the rest of the season. If Curry isn't able to return, look for De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard to see more minutes in the Warriors' backcourt.