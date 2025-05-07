Curry exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Curry limped off the court after requesting a substitution and was seen grabbing at the back of his left leg. If the superstar is unable to return, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for a bump in playing time.
