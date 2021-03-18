Curry headed to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a bruised tailbone and will not return, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 33-year-old landed awkwardly on his tailbone and was in discomfort after attempting a three-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter, and he immediately made his way to the locker room with the athletic trainer. Curry struggled from the field before exiting and had 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes. Curry should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies until the team provides more information.