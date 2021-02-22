Curry (illness) went through practice Monday and is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An illness kept Curry out of Saturday's matchup against Charlotte, but all indications are that he'll be back in the lineup at his usual point guard spot Tuesday. Curry will enter the game with averages of 34.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a ridiculous 6.2 made three-pointers per game over his last 10 contests.