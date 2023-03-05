Curry (lower leg) is expected to play under an undisclosed minutes restriction during Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Barring a setback during warmups, Curry will return to action following an 11-game absence due to a lower leg injury. He figures to slide back into the starting lineup seeing as he's come off the bench just six times in his 14-year career, but he may play only 20-25 minutes, though the specifics of his limitations are currently unclear. Either way, Curry is one of the greatest performers in NBA history and should be a must-start in almost every fantasy format.