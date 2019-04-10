Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to be ready for playoffs
Curry (ankle), who exited Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans after just nine minutes, is expected to be healthy for Game 1 of the playoffs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Curry is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are being cautious with Curry. Assuming he sits out Wednesday, Quinn Cook would likely draw the start. More information on Curry's injury should arrive in the coming days, but there's currently no reason to suspect he won't be ready for the postseason.
