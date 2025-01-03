Curry (thumb) is considered probable to play Thursday against Philadelphia, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Curry was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a right thumb sprain. Coach Steve Kerr stated in his pregame press conference that the star point guard is taped up and expected to go, though the team will likely wait to confirm Curry's availability until after he goes through pregame warmups.
