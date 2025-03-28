Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (pelvis) is expected to play in Friday's game against New Orleans, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry has missed the club's last two outings due to a left pelvic contusion, though he's expected to return to game action Friday. The superstar has made 10 appearances this month, averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 three-pointers, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.