Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Game 2
Curry (knee) is no longer listed as probable and is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
At this point, all indications are that Curry will be in the starting lineup for Game 2, and the removal of the "probable" tag only adds more credence to that notion. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier Tuesday that Curry won't be on a strict minutes limit, though it's likely Golden State will keep an eye on Curry's workload to some degree, considering the two-time MVP hasn't played since March 8.
