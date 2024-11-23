Share Video

Curry is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left knee bursitis.

Curry hasn't missed a game since Nov. 2 and isn't expected to do so Sunday despite dealing with a left knee issue. The superstar guard is having one of the best outside shooting seasons of his career, converting 45.0 percent of his 9.1 three-point attempts per contest.

