Curry (knee) is expected to play against the Suns on Saturday, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry missed Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to bilateral knee pain, but the superstar point guard appears to be on track to play Saturday. For the month of November, Curry has averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 30.5 minutes per game.
