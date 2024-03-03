Curry (knee) is expected to play Sunday against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry is still listed as questionable but will go through a pregame routine with the intention of playing. Brandin Podziemski (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) remain out, so Curry and Klay Thompson will likely see plenty of opportunities versus the best team in the NBA this season.
