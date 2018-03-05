Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Tuesday

Curry (ankle) went through a full practice Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry tweaked his ankle during Friday's win over the Hawks, though it apparently wasn't anything overly serious as he was already back to practicing in full on Monday. Barring any surprise uptick in discomfort following the increase in activity, Curry should be good to go in his usual capacity ahead of Tuesday's contest, but look for official confirmation on that following the team's shootaround earlier in the day.