Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Tuesday
Curry (ankle) went through a full practice Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry tweaked his ankle during Friday's win over the Hawks, though it apparently wasn't anything overly serious as he was already back to practicing in full on Monday. Barring any surprise uptick in discomfort following the increase in activity, Curry should be good to go in his usual capacity ahead of Tuesday's contest, but look for official confirmation on that following the team's shootaround earlier in the day.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ankle injury not serious•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points before injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 25 points Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 21 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Provides well-rounded line versus Thunder•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...