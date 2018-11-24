Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to practice next week
Curry (groin) is expected to intensify his on-court workouts and practice next week with the goal of returning during the Warriors' upcoming five-game road trip.
This news makes Thursday's game against Toronto the first game Curry could be back for, though that's an optimistic estimate. Still, all indications are that Curry is progressing well and is due for a return to the court within the near future. More information should arrive as he ramps up his activity.
