Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to remain out through weekend

Curry (ankle), who will not play Friday against the Blazers, will also remain out for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

The All-Star won't travel with the team to Portland, and as a precaution he'll be held out of Sunday's game, giving him nearly a full week of rest before a potential return Wednesday, when the Warriors return home to host the Lakers. Curry sprained his right ankle only two minutes into Thursday's win over the Spurs, and former Duke standout Quinn Cook started the second half in his place. Cook finished with two points n 1-of-6 shooting in 22 minutes.