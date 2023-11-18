Curry is considered likely to play Saturday against Oklahoma City, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry has missed Golden State's prior two contests due to a right knee sprain. The Warriors have lost both contests, so his return would be a welcome addition to a squad lacking Gary Payton (foot) and Draymond Green (suspension).
